Lucy Liu stepped out in a cute little springtime frock and we are utterly thrilled by this return to sidewalks sashaying in the celebrity set. We don’t expect a whole lot of sympathy for them, but we were actually concerned about how the paparazzi were doing during lockdown. They can be terribly invasive assholes, but a whole lot of them are just doing their jobs in a system that upholds and expects the kind of work they do. Now that the weather’s warm and the masks are optional outside, we expect to see an explosion of sashays over the next few weeks. Does this mean the backyard style serve is seeing its time coming to an end?