As our local college prepares for its upcoming transition into independence as Southeast New Mexico College, we all want to find ways to support this exciting process. CNB Bank is doing just that. The bank will now reimburse books and tuition for up to two classes per semester at our local college until further notice. The bank will continue to provide reimbursement for one class per semester for its employees at any other accredited college. This is a great idea and we hope other employers will do the same. Thank you to CNB President Jay Jenkins and his board for this decision.