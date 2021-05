All I know is, this woman looks like the newest member of Real Housewives of New Jersey — she’s loud, she’s got an enormous house with possibly too much marble, she once pushed someone’s husband into the pool at a party (and he deserved it), she will have a giant fight with you in the lobby of a hotel in Turks and Caicos that includes hilariously wide-eyed random guests in the background, and she’s got a complicated relationship with her beefy ex-husband wherein they definitely hate each other and are also for sure still doing it. And I love this journey for her.