Tuolumne County, CA

Update: Crash Impacting Travel On Highway 108/120

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate at 10:55 a.m.: Tow crews have removed the debris and wreckage scattered over both lanes of Highway 108/120 near Knights Ferry after a two-vehicle crash. The CHP reports that a Jaguar sedan traveling at a high rate of speed smashed into a Ford pickup hauling a 30-foot travel trailer, causing it to flip on its side and blocking both lanes. The collision happened just before 9 a.m. where the highway goes from four lanes to two near the Tuolumne County line. Officers directed traffic as it was backed up in both directions for about an hour. The roadway is now clear and traffic is moving freely.

Ford
Public Safety
Travel
Traffic Accidents
Traffic
Accidents
Gas Price
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

PG&E Releases Cause Of Massive Tuolumne County Outage

Sonora, CA — A majority of PG&E customers in Tuolumne County lost power for nearly three hours on Saturday. PG&E spokesperson Jason King tells Clarke Broadcasting, “PG&E was conducting maintenance on our system in the area that required us to utilize a backup generation source, and the outage occurred when the backup failed.”
Sonora, CAmymotherlode.com

Utility Work To Close Two Tuolumne County Roads

Sonora, CA – Travelers can expect detours on two Tuolumne County roadways in Sonora tomorrow. Public Works has hired local Njirich and Son’s Construction to conduct utility work on Beckwith Road and Sylva Lane near Cabezut Road, off Greenley Road, and north of Highway 108. The hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on both roadways Friday (May 14).
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Update: Deadly Drownings At God’s Bath In Tuolumne County

Update at 10:20 a.m.: Three people are confirmed dead after drowning in God’s Bath swimming hole along the Clavey River in the Tuolumne River Canyon yesterday. Today (Sat. May 15) dive crews continue to search for the body of the third victim. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Nicco Sandelin reported this morning, “After talking with witnesses and family members on scene, we have determined that two men have drowned.”
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Update: Fire In Forest

Update at 2:55 p.m.: The vegetation fire in the area of Lyons Reservoir on the Stanislaus National Forest has been contained at under an acre. Update at 1:50 p.m.: Forest firefighters are working a blaze located in the area of Lyons Reservoir on the Stanislaus National Forest. Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund tells Clarke Broadcasting, “We received a report of a vegetation fire on SPI (Sierra Pacific Industries) land on the Mi-Wok Ranger District. Forest Service units are on scene. There is minimal fire activity. Firefighters will remain to extinguish any active fire and mop up the area afterward.”
Jamestown, CAPine Tree

Fire Update….Solar Fire Contained at 22 Acres

Jamestown, CA…From Cal Fire TCU…”#SolarFire [update] Firefighters have contained the fire with a final acreage of 22 acres. Near 5400 Blk Obyrnes Ferry Rd. Jamestown (Tuolumne County)”. #SolarFire [update] The fire is 20 acres and the forward progress has been stopped by firefighters. Near 5400 Blk of Obyrnes Ferry Rd....
Tuolumne County, CAUnion Democrat

Tuolumne County hit with third mass power outage since March

Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Tuolumne County lost power about 6 p.m. Saturday for the third time since March. The outage was affecting what appeared to be mostly the same widespread area as two prior unplanned blackouts on March 6 and April 15, both of which the utility later cited as being caused by transformer equipment failures in unspecified areas.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Majority of Tuolumne County Loses Power

Sonora, CA — The electricity went out this evening at around six o’clock for thousands of customers in Tuolumne County. The outage includes parts of Jamestown, Sonora, Groveland, Chinese Camp, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Soulsbyville, Pinecrest, Strawberry and other areas. PG&E has not indicated what caused the outage, but hopes to get power restored by around 9:30pm for a majority of the customers.
Tuolumne County, CAPine Tree

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Dept. Activity Logs for May 9th, 2021

Sonora, CA…The latest Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies Activity Logs are enclosed…. Occurred on Main St, in Tuolumne. 5150. . Disposition: Suicidal threat by juvenile . 01:03 FIGHT OR DISTURBANCE 2105090002. Occurred on Kay Ct, in Columbia. 415. . Disposition: Log Note. 01:48 THEFT – ALL 2105090004. Occurred at Flyers on...
Turlock, CAmymotherlode.com

Standoff With Mother Holding Toddler In Vehicle At Lake Don Pedro

Lake Don Pedro, CA – A nearly 30-minute standoff ended with a mother arrested and a toddler rescued near the shores of Lake Don Pedro on Monday. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch got a BOL (Be On the Lookout) in the morning from Turlock Police Department regarding an apparent parental abduction of a three-year-old child. They reported the suspect was the kid’s mother, 26-year-old Alisha Gonzalez of Modesto, who was believed to be in an SUV heading to the Fleming Meadows area of the lake, off Highway 132. While responding to that area, deputies were informed that Gonzalez had several felony warrants for child abduction and other related charges.
Vallecito, CAmymotherlode.com

Newly Marked No Parking and Fire Lanes Along Parrotts Ferry Road

Vallecito, CA – Parking along Parrotts Ferry Road to get to the Natural Bridges Trailhead and New Melones Lake in Vallecito could get costly for visitors. Especially on weekends, parked vehicles could be seen stretched along the roadway at both attractions. Some drove over curbs to park on the grass and others were dangerously close to the road’s edge, which brought objections to the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors. At its meeting last week, the board adopted a resolution that established “No Parking” zones and “Fire Lanes” on the roadway.
Tuolumne County, CAmymotherlode.com

Loaded Firearm Led To Felons Arrest

Chinese Camp, CA – Speeding led to a traffic stop in Tuolumne County on Highway 108/49 that resulted in a felon’s arrest for carrying a loaded firearm. A CHP officer patrolling the highway near Chinese Camp spotted a 2001 Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed and pulled it over at the Montezuma Junction in the early morning hours recently. Behind the wheel was 52-year-old Ralph Godoy of Modesto, who had a suspended driver’s license.