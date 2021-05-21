Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic Is Reportedly No Longer In Active Development At Lucasfilm

Well, if you have been following the Star Wars news the last few days it has been pretty busy. First, it was reported the Mastermind behind The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni was promoted. But come to find out he was promoted a while ago we all just didn’t celebrate it then. The other piece of news starting to make its rounds is that Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic is no longer in active development at Lucasfilm. Now please remember before you go any further as of now this is just a rumor. Nothing had been made official by Disney or Lucasfilm.