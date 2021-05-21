newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic Is Reportedly No Longer In Active Development At Lucasfilm

By Greg Evans
thathashtagshow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, if you have been following the Star Wars news the last few days it has been pretty busy. First, it was reported the Mastermind behind The Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch, Dave Filoni was promoted. But come to find out he was promoted a while ago we all just didn’t celebrate it then. The other piece of news starting to make its rounds is that Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic is no longer in active development at Lucasfilm. Now please remember before you go any further as of now this is just a rumor. Nothing had been made official by Disney or Lucasfilm.

www.thathashtagshow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#New Republic#Star Wars Day#Clone Wars#Film Star#Mastermind#Rebels#The Bad Batch#Disney Plus#Variety Again#Boba Fett#Active Development#December#News#Hashtag Show#Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Is Gina Carano Coming Back to ‘Star Wars’?

Last year, drama heated up in the Star Wars world when Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian, following a string of controversial social media posts. And it’s looking pretty unlikely that she’ll return, even though there’s a certain subsection of fans who hope that she will. Still, the split between two parties was pretty hostile — Carano found out via social media that Lucasfilm had fired her from her role as Cara Dune in the hit Star Wars series on Disney+ — and we wouldn’t hold our breath for something to change.
MoviesMovieWeb

Is Daisy Ridley Returning as Rey Skywalker in a New Star Wars Movie?

Could we be gearing up for more Rey in a galaxy far, far away? That may be the case, if a new rumor floating around is to be believed. Indeed, this rumor suggests that Daisy Ridley, who played Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, is in negotiations to reprise her role as the character in a future project. Whether or not we see Rey Skywalker in a post-The Rise of Skywalker world, or something else entirely, remains wholly unclear for the time being.
TV & VideosRottentomatoes.com

Every Upcoming Star Wars Movie And Series – With Key Details and Dates!

The arrival of Star Wars: The Bad Batch on May 4 is another step in Star Wars’s growing presence on Disney+. With its offerings on the streamer previously confined to The Mandalorian and the extant feature films and animated series, Lucasfilm stunned fans and investors last December with an ambitious plan to produce as many as 10 television series for Disney+ in the next decade. In addition to its Disney+ roster, the company also intends to make at least three features by 2027.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Developing Female-Led Star Trek Movie

The mere mention of the word ‘female-driven’ is enough to send shivers down the spines of a very vocal subsection of many fandoms, but in the case of Star Trek you’d imagine that the notion would play a little better among the diehards given the sheer volume of well-rounded, three-dimensional and in many cases iconic women to have played significant roles in the long-running sci-fi franchise over the decades.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Reportedly Talking With Hayden Christensen To Return In More Star Wars Projects

In terms of the tonal approach, the next batch of Star Wars projects are arguably the most important in the franchise’s long and illustrious history. The Last Jedi was vilified in certain quarters for deviating too far from established canon, only for The Rise of Skywalker to find itself coming under fire for leaning too heavily into nostalgia and callbacks to previous events and iconography.
MoviesDen of Geek

How the Star Wars Movie and TV Shared Universe Is Finally Taking Shape

The future is bright for the Star Wars universe. Free from the Skywalker Saga films, the franchise can now forge a new path, with characters, storylines, and settings that don’t have to tie into Luke and his family drama. In fact, Disney seems to have already planted the seeds for a new type of Star Wars storytelling experience: era-specific shared universes on Disney+ that emulate the interconnectedness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but inside smaller, more self-contained bubbles.
TV & VideosInside the Magic

New ‘Star Wars’ Series Surprisingly Continues Where ‘Mandalorian’ Left Off

Dave Filoni’s new animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, debuts on May 4, 2021 on the Disney+ streaming platform, and, boy oh boy, are you in for a treat. The series picks up where George Lucas’s and Filoni’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars — which introduced fan-favorites like Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano — left off. From the first moment, Star Wars fans are thrust into the fray as the newly-minted Emperor Palpatine executes Order 66.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige won't be taking over Lucasfilm, report suggests

Kevin Feige is reportedly not going to be taking over Lucasfilm. According to Variety, their sources tell them that the Marvel Studios President is "fully committed with his Marvel duties and has no ambition to lead Lucasfilm or take more of a role." It was announced in September 2019 that...
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Dave Filoni’s New Series Is a “Master Class” in ‘Star Wars’

Dave Filoni is, indisputably, a Star Wars icon at this point in his career, and now he is at it again with his upcoming series, The Bad Batch. The unassuming man who first worked alongside George Lucas to create Ahsoka Tano and bring some of the galaxy’s toughest years to the small screen in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars has gone on to, in many fans’ minds, save the Star Wars franchise alongside Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.
Comicsbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The High Republic,’ Issue #5

Star Wars: The High Republic #5 is written by Star Wars lore staple Cavan Scott while Ario Anindito provides art, ink by Mark Morles, colors by Annalisa Leoni, letters by Ariana Maher, and cover art by Phil Noto. It is published by Marvel Comics. Star Wars: The High Republic #5 continues the Jedi’s struggle to overcome insurmountable odds on multiple fronts across the galaxy.
Businessepicstream.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige Reportedly Not Interested in Leading Lucasfilm

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A lot of the success achieved by the Marvel film franchise can be attributed to one man and one man alone — that's Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and although it wasn't always rainbows and butterflies for the MCU chief, he's proven over the years that he's the man for the job and let's be honest, he's taken the franchise to unprecedented heights and pretty much changed the landscape of the superhero and comic book genre in both film and television.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Disney confirms whether Marvel's Kevin Feige will take over Star Wars

Disney has confirmed that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige "has no ambition" to start overseeing Lucasfilm's outing anytime soon. Speculation over how involved he would be in the saga going forward first started in 2019, when it was announced that he was developing a Star Wars movie alongside Kathleen Kennedy.
Moviesboundingintocomics.com

Rumor: Lucasfilm Making Changes To The Bad Batch After Star Wars Activists Claimed The Show And Characters Are Racist

A new rumor claims that Lucasfilm will be making changes to The Bad Batch after a number of Star Wars activists claimed the show and characters are racist. Back on May 7th, Bounding Into Comics reported that Star Wars activists particularly those at Project Stardust and a Tumblr user named clonehub were demanding Lucasfilm “unWhiteWash The Bad Batch.”
Movieschipandco.com

Daisy Ridley “In Talks” with Lucasfilm to Return as Rey for Future Star Wars Projects

Please note: some posts may contain affiliate links which means our team could earn money if you purchase products from our site. Daisy Ridley “In Talks” with Lucasfilm to Return as Rey for Future Star Wars Projects. According to sources close to Giant Freakin Robot, Daisy Ridley is rumored to be in talks with Lucasfilm to discuss her return to the Star Wars Universe.
MoviesStarWars.com

Jedi Vernestra Rwoh Calls for Help in Star Wars: The High Republic: The Race to Crashpoint Tower – Exclusive Excerpt

Padawan Lula Talisola has studied at the knee of Jedi Master Yoda and battled her share of tyrants at his side. Yet still she struggles with the Jedi tenets. In StarWars.com’s exclusive excerpt from Star Wars: The High Republic: The Race to Crashpoint Tower, the forthcoming Star Wars: The High Republic middle-grade novel by Daniel José Older, Lula, her Jedi Master Kantam Sy,and Lula’s Force-sensitive friend Zeen are called upon to return to Zeen’s homeworld Trymant IV to learn more about the Nihil who attacked Zeen’s people. Read the preview below, and pick up your own copy when The Race to Crashpoint Tower arrives June 29.