Looking for something fun and safe to do in the Omaha area this weekend? Check out these family-friendly suggestions, which take place May 13-16. 1. Check out Celebrate CB. The annual event in Council Bluffs may look a little different this year, but it will still offer plenty of fun. The week-long event, which will take place May 11-15, will include a community clean up, a farmer's market, Wellness Wednesday on the Trails, a scavenger hunt and more. The event will take place at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs. More.