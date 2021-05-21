newsbreak-logo
Walt Disney World Theme Park Hours Released for August 1st-7th

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe theme park fun continues well into summer, as Walt Disney World has released its hours for all four theme parks and Blizzard Beach from August 1st through the 7th. All seven days that week, the Magic Kingdom will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM all seven days, while EPCOT operates from 11 AM to 9 PM. Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be open from 9 AM to 7 PM, and guests can visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom from 8 AM to 6 PM. If you’re looking for some fun in the water, Disney’s Blizzard Beach will operate from 11 AM to 6 PM. These hours are the same as the previous week from July 25th through the 31st. The hours come as Walt Disney World continues to increase capacity in accordance with CDC guidelines.

#Disney Parks#Disney Theme Parks#Hollywood Studios#Wdwnt#Muppet#Blizzard Beach#Magic Kingdom#Fun#August#July#Operating Hours#Toughpigs Com#Cdc Guidelines
