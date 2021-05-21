Lead lifts mask mandate in public buildings

LEAD — Masks will not be required and regular hours will resume at the Lead library and at city hall, officials announced Monday. On Monday Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl spoke in front of a room full of residents and commissioners, divided between wearing and not wearing masks, when he recommended lifting the mandate that has been in place since city facilities opened last March. Stahl said masks will still be highly encouraged in city buildings, and the city will continue to offer hand sanitizing stations and use plexiglass dividers.