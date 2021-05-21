newsbreak-logo
NFL

What do some NFL execs think of Aaron Rodgers' trade value? It's more debatable than you might expect

Cover picture for the articleSince the NFL draft, Aaron Rodgers has been hypothetically traded hundreds of times. In media dreamcasting, he has been dealt for a mountain of draft assets and a bushel of talented players, all to a litany of teams that need him and even a few that don’t. In a way his future destination has become the new mock draft. And the scenarios are getting cranked out despite Rodgers' total silence and zero indication that the Green Bay Packers are going to budge on Rodgers playing anywhere else next season.

