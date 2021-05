A prison inmate in Florida died on Thursday after years behind bars in the brutal murder of a friend. Michael Hernandez, who was 14 when he committed the crime, was serving a life sentence at Columbia Correctional Institute in the death of Jaime Gough. Authorities did not detail the cause of death. Department of Corrections records viewed by Law&Crime simply describe him as “DECEASED,” and dryly notes the “Date Out-Custody” as April 29, 2021. They did not immediately respond to a request for comment.