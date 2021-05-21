newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

‘Training Day’ House Up for Sale at Over $1 Million

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

A piece of movie history is going up for sale … the iconic house from “Training Day” just hit the market. The 3-bedroom home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac near Dodger Stadium, is up for sale at a cool $1,149,000 … and it’s where memorable scenes for the movie starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke were filmed.

www.foxbangor.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Ethan Hawke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Training Day#Square Cash#Square Feet#Home Movie#Room Movie#The L34 Group#Sale#Oak Floors#Kitchen#Location#Dodger Stadium#L A#Exposed Beam Ceilings#Market#Movie History#Dr Dre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Movies
Related
Real EstateMotley Fool

Million-Dollar Home Sales Are Up. Can You Swing an Ultra-Expensive Home?

There's been an uptick in higher-end home sales. But is that a market you should even think about?. There's been a general shortage of homes on the market over the past number of months, as low mortgage rates have caused a spike in buyer demand. But there's one area that doesn't seem to be suffering from this shortage -- million-dollar listings.
Real EstatePosted by
HOLAUSA

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s crumbling house is for sale: Photos

The house that Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love once lived in could be yours for less than a million dollars. The only thing is, it’s pretty much a representation of their tumultuous relationship. The Los Angeles 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is 2,500-square-foot but is described in the listing as having “fallen into disrepair.” The home is listed at $998,000 and is “a major fixer,” that “will not qualify for traditional financing,” per Realtor.
San Francisco, CAEater

Salty Old San Francisco Landmark the Old Clam House Is Up For Sale

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. After 160 years of clam chowder, crab Louie, and fishwiches, Bayview’s Old Clam House is on the market for $2.75 million, as first reported by Socketsite. The Bayshore Boulevard landmark, built in 1861 to serve waterfront workers, claims to be San Francisco’s oldest continuously operating restaurant (Tadich Grill has it beat in years but not continuity), but despite that, has never been landmarked or recognized as a Historical Resource. Included in the purchase is the Old Clam House’s iconic neon sign, liquor license, and the “fully equipped, full service restaurant,” but, as Socketsite points out, the lot is zoned for development up to 65 feet in height, likely beckoning Bay Area developers. The Old Clam House has been closed since March 2020’s stay-at-home order. [Socketsite]
San Francisco, CASFist

Bayview’s Charmingly Outdated Old Clam House is Up for Sale, Asking $2.75 Million

SF’s oldest restaurant (that has continuously operated from the same spot) is on the market, in a deal that includes the liquor license and the old-school neon sign. The Financial District seafood standby Tadich Grill is the oldest restaurant in San Francisco, though it originally opened as a coffee shop on Clay Street in 1849, changed its menu to steak and seafood in the late 1880s, and moved to its current California Street location in 1967. San Francisco’s oldest restaurant that has operated from the same location is Bayview’s Old Clam House on Bayshore Boulevard, which opened at that very location in 1861 as The Oakdale Bar & Clam House, and with the same “Milwaukee Steam Beer” advertisement that remains painted on the facade today.
House, NMrdrnews.com

HOUSE FOR sale new constructi

HOUSE FOR sale new construction 1292 sq ft 3 bedroom 2 baths 406 N. Mulberry $166 500 call 575-840-8160. In order to provide you with the best experience, this site requires that you allow JavaScript to run. Please correct that and try again.
Louisville, KYWLKY.com

Downtown Louisville nightclub Barbarella up for sale for $2 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Marty Finley) — A Downtown Louisville property on East Main Street, near Whiskey Row, is now up for grabs. Gant Hill & Associates LLC has listed the three-story building at 116 E.Main St. for sale at $2 million. The sale price breaks down to about $187.62 per square foot, according to the online sales listing.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

These houses are for sale in St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS, MO) Looking for a house in St. Louis? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Cleveland, GAPosted by
Cleveland Bulletin

These houses are for sale in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Marion, ILPosted by
Marion News Beat

These houses are for sale in Marion

(MARION, IL) Looking for a house in Marion? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Waco, TXfox44news.com

Waco Haunted Houses up for sale

ELM MOTT, Texas – A Central Texas landmark is closing it’s doors for good – unless someone is open to continuing on the tradition. The owners tout Waco Haunted Houses as one of the best known haunted houses in America – but the owners took to Facebook this week to let people know they are selling the property. Due to age and health, they are putting the haunt up for sale.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Report

These houses are for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.