A St. Helena man has died in a head on crash on Highway 29 in Napa County. The CHP say 24-year-old Pedro Alexis Santarosa was traveling southbound on Highway 29 Friday night when, for unknown reasons, his Nissan Altima crossed over the double yellow lines and into oncoming traffic. A Honda was unable to avoid the Altima crashing into it’s passenger side just south of Washington Street. Santarosa sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were four people in the Honda Pilot, all of whom were transported to the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. One sustained moderate injuries while the others were minor.