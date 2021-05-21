Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic No Longer In Development - Report

Thanks to the tremendous success that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has earned with his work on bringing the Marvel Cinematic Universe to life, some fans think that him producing a new Star Wars film is merely the beginning of a larger role for the filmmaker at Lucasfilm, though a new report from Variety claims that sources close to Feige confirm he has "no ambition" to take over Lucasfilm. Given that there has been no indication of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy stepping down anytime soon, there's no real reason to think this would be Feige's plan, but the nature of fandom means countless theories emerge of what they think or even want to happen, even if they have no bearing on reality.