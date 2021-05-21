Star Wars: Rangers Of The New Republic No Longer In Development - Report
Although the internet, including many The Mandalorian cast members, were celebrating the recent announcement that David Filoni has been made the executive creative director of Lucasfilm, Variety has pushed its glasses up with a report clarifying that the promotion actually happened last summer, but the company only got around to updating its website this week. It's a good thing Variety did this digging, because its report on the matter also unearthed the news that the planned Mandalorian spinoff Rangers of the New Republic is no longer active in development.www.gamespot.com