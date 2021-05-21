Jackson Hole Weather Friday May 21, 2021

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson Hole; Salt River and Wyoming Ranges; Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Upper Green River Basin; Upper Green River Basin Foothills SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN SUBLETTE...NORTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND SOUTHERN TETON COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM MDT At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Teton Pass to near Middle Piney Lake. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Jackson and Teton Village around 745 PM MDT. Phelps Lake around 750 PM MDT. Moose around 755 PM MDT. Big Piney and Kelly around 800 PM MDT. Marbleton around 805 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Teton County Fairgrounds, Gros Ventre Campground, Crystal Creek Campground, Kozy Campground, Jackson Hole Airport, Hatchet Campground, Hoback Campground, Jackson National Fish Hatchery, Granite Creek Campground and Buffalo Ranger Station.