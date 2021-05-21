newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Will Mariska Hargitay’s Serious Leg Injury Impact Future of the Show?

By Anna Dunn
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay recently suffered a severe leg injury. The actress had to go to the hospital for breaking her knee, her ankle and tearing a ligament. “#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.” the actress said in an Instagram post.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

91K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariska Hargitay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svu#Nbc#Knee Surgery#Film Star#Mri#The Law Order#Hair Shining#Svu Star#Svu Fans#Ankle#Love#Action Shots#Friends#Dude#Defense Lawyers#Hss#Co Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesradiojamestown.com

Mariska Hargitay commends 11 year old "SVU" fan who fought off kidnapper

Law and Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is applauding a young girl who helped authorities catch her attempted kidnapper. The praise comes after news that 11-year-old Florida resident Alyssa fought off a kidnapper who attempted to snatch her while she was at a bus stop. She was mixing slime and blue paint when a man in a white van pulled up, approached her with a knife and attempted to drag her to the vehicle. Alyssa was able to fight him off and in the process, marked him with the blue paint, which eventually aided in helping police find him.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Suffering Multiple Leg Injuries

Mariska Hargitay is still standing after sustaining multiple leg injuries. The Law and Order: Svu star, who recently reunited with her longtime co-star Christopher Meloni on the set of his new show, Law & Order: Organized Crime, took to Instagram on May 19 to detail her recent dramatic ordeal. She shared a photo of herself in front of the hospital wearing a knee brace on one leg and boot on her other foot. "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an Mri and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament," she captioned the pic. "It's always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately. #ListenToYourBody #TrustTheExperts #StayStrong...
Pensacola, FLnewschant.com

Mariska Hargitay said she is “honored” that “Law & Order: SVU” helped girl escape abduction – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

(CNN) — Mariska Hargitay is talking out about being a part of the real-life story of an 11-year-old girl who fought off an alleged kidnapper. The actress, who has performed the position of police investigator Olivia Benson for greater than 20 years on the hit police drama “Law & Order: SVU,” posted concerning the younger girl, whose alleged tried abduction was caught on digital camera whereas she waited for her faculty bus in Pensacola, Florida.
CelebritiesABC News

Mariska Hargitay reveals she broke her knee and fractured her ankle

Mariska Hargitay is on the mend after sustaining multiple injuries to her legs. The "Law & Order: SVU" star is now sporting several braces to help her injuries heal. Taking to Instagram Wednesday to flaunt her new knee brace and boot, Hargitay captioned a snap of her walking out of the hospital, "#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament."
TV & VideosPosted by
Amomama

Mariska Hargitay Shares Photo with Chris Meloni from the Shooting of the 'SVU' Season 22 Finale

"Law & Order: SVU" stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni marked the end of filming a season together for the first time in 10 years with pictures and a video. "Law & Order: SVU" fans cannot get over Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The beloved duo commemorated the end of filming the show's 22nd season together with pictures and a video they shared on Instagram.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Watch Peter Hermann Laugh Off "Throuple" Status With Wife Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni

Watch: Peter Hermann on Sharing Wife Mariska Hargitay With Chris Meloni. Mariska Hargitay takes work wife to a whole new level. The Emmy-winning Law & Order: SVU star met husband Peter Hermann on set, and while the couple have been married for over 17 years, there is another co-star turned lifelong partner that Hermann jokes his wife can't get stay from: Christopher Meloni, aka Elliott Stabler. Meloni made his highly-anticipated return to the Law & Order franchise with spinoff Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Stabler even professed his love for Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Hargitay).
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Mariska Hargitay goes to hospital for broken knee: 'This did not happen at work'

The star of Hollywood’s top legal drama recently found herself at the center of a real-life medical drama after suffering multiple leg injuries. On Wednesday, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor Mariska Hargitay shared a photo of herself standing outside New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery after sustaining a broken knee, a hairline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'Brace Yourself': Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Mysterious Incident Leaving Her With Broken Knee, Torn Ligament

Still standing! Mariska Hargitay updated her followers on her health status after sustaining multiple leg injuries. While it is unclear what happened to have landed her in the hospital, the Law and Order: SVU star took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 19, to tell her 2.1 million followers about the injuries she endured. Hargitay shared a photo of herself standing outside the hospital with a knee brace on one leg and a boot on her other foot.