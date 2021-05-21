‘Law & Order: SVU’: Will Mariska Hargitay’s Serious Leg Injury Impact Future of the Show?
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay recently suffered a severe leg injury. The actress had to go to the hospital for breaking her knee, her ankle and tearing a ligament. “#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament. It’s always a good idea to go to the doctor. Immediately.” the actress said in an Instagram post.outsider.com