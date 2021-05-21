newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Jeopardy!’ Honors Late Champion Brayden Smith in Moving Tribute

By Thad Mitchell
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeopardy! took time to honor a champion who isn’t playing in the Tournament of Champions. Brayden Smith, who won five straight Jeopardy! matches, was to participate in this year’s Tournament of Champions. But the 24-year-old tragically passed away earlier this year following a surgical procedure. Smith was dubbed “Billy Buzzsaw” by late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek for his competitiveness when competing on the show last year.

outsider.com
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

91K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Show Time#Brayden Smith Fund#Big Bang Theory#Jeopardy Producers#Tournament#Guest Host#Billy Buzzsaw#Winnings#January
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Jeopardy!
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTyler Morning Telegraph

‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Reveals When to Expect New Permanent Host Announcement

While Jeopardy! is currently going through a revolving door of guest hosts, fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out who is taking over the quiz show permanently. Executive producer Mike Richards, who recently guest-hosted himself, shed some light on the matter when he appeared on The Wall Street Journal’s podcast The Journal last week. He stated that a decision will be made before filming begins on the 38th season in late July or early August and explained why the hiring process has taken so long.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Alex Trebek’s wife says it was a ‘blessing’ Jeopardy! host could witness ‘outpouring of love’ from fans

Alex Trebek’s wife Jean has spoken candidly about her husband’s death and lasting legacy in her first interview, calling it a “blessing” that the Jeopardy! host was able to experience the love from his fans before his passing.Jean, who was married to the game-show host for 30 years before his death from pancreatic cancer on 8 November 2020, reflected on her husband’s role as a beloved celebrity during an interview with Today’s Savannah Guthrie for a new special called Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List.In a preview of the interview, which will air on Saturday at 8pm ET on...
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek Once Described Importance of Game Shows in Today’s Society in 2018 Interview

The late, great “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was not a fan of courtroom dramas. He deplored their tendency to highlight conflict at a time of heightened societal tension. Game shows, by contrast, Trebek believed could do a lot of good. In a 2018 interview with Vulture, he said the positivity of game shows was exactly what Western society needs at a time like this.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

’Jeopardy!’: Here’s How the Show Will Select Permanent Host

People are beginning to get antsy waiting for the announcement of the next full-time host of the popular trivia show, “Jeopardy!”. While the show has been cycling through exciting guest hosts this season, there’s only so long the inevitable can be put off. Someone will need to stand in for the late “Jeopardy!” icon Alex Trebek on a more permanent basis.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek Detailed His ‘Senior Moments,’ How He Made Mistakes ‘All the Time’

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is a man that many people across the United States grew up watching on television. Trebek, of course, was the Emmy-winning Jeopardy! host for 37 seasons. He hosted from the show’s revival in 1984 until his death in 2020. And while he is certainly best-remembered as a Jeopardy! icon, he also hosted a slew of other shows. Some of those include The Wizard of Odds, Double Dare, High Rollers, Battlestars, Classic Concentration, and To Tell the Truth.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Alex Trebek Explained Why Ken Jennings was a ‘Perfect Storm’ of a Contestant

Similar to how there’s no one quite like the late Alex Trebek, the same can be said for “Jeopardy!” icon Ken Jennings. Currently, the crew of “Jeopardy!” is looking for a full-time replacement for Alex Trebek, who was the host of the trivia show for 37 years. As the show cycles through famous guest hosts that could become long-term hosts, viewers are reminded of just how talented and witty Trebek was at his job.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

The 2021 Tournament of Champions and the Science (OK, Art) of Measuring ‘Jeopardy!’ Skill

In case you were wondering, Buzzy Cohen would like to be the host of Jeopardy! for good. You might not have been wondering at all, given that Cohen—a nine-time champ, the winner of the 2017 Tournament of Champions, a captain in the 2019 All-Star Games, and a favorite of nanas everywhere—has been openly campaigning for the gig for years. The first time we met, I was in the audience at the All-Star Games; so too was his family, who used a commercial break to ask Alex Trebek if Cohen could have his job once he decided to hang up his hat. (Answer: inconclusive. Trebek was hard-pressed to endorse anyone not named Betty White.) When Cohen happened to be in the green room with Harry Friedman, the longtime executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune who left the shows last year, he appealed directly. “I said, ‘Well, since we’re not going to win the tournament, it makes it that much easier for Harry to hire me as the next host,’” Cohen says. In return, he says he got “a Cheshire cat smile.”
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

What does Buzzy Cohen do for a living?

FORMER Jeopardy! contestant Buzzy Cohen will return to the show as a host for the Tournament of Champions. The game show winner was a fan favorite while he participated nearly four years ago. What does Buzzy Cohen do for a living?. Buzzy Cohen, whose real name is Austin Cohen, is...
TV ShowsTimes Union

All the Jeopardy! guest hosts so far, ranked

When Alex Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2020, he left big shoes to fill for the next permanent host of “Jeopardy!” The show has not yet decided who will be the permanent host, and instead, it is offering an ongoing series of guest hosts the chance to audition for the top spot.
TV ShowsPosted by
Deseret News

The ‘Jeopardy!’ host with the lowest ratings (so far)

“Jeopardy!” has been testing out new hosts for four months now. That audition process will continue for the rest of the show’s 37th season. But by the time filming for the new season beings in late July or early August, “Jeopardy!” will have an official host in Alex Trebek’s place, “Today” reported.
TV & VideosEsquire

Who Will Be the Permanent Host of Jeopardy!? These Are the Top Contenders.

The new permanent host of Jeopardy! will have some big shoes to fill. In November 2020, the death of longtime host Alex Trebek stunned the popular game show’s legions of fans, kicking off an unusual season of television. A revolving door of celebrities and television personalities have put in short-term stints behind the Jeopardy! lectern, but as season 37 winds down, speculation abounds as to who will take over for the long haul. Fans may not have to wait for answers much longer, as Jeopardy! producers have signaled that news about the permanent host is coming soon.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think This ‘Dark Horse Candidate’ Would Nail Guest Hosting Gig

Jeopardy! has chosen its guest hosts for the current season. But if fans had their way, another celebrity would get their chance. Jeopardy! fans often weigh in on guest host’s performance and make suggestions on who could make for a good host. The selection of LeVar Burton as a guest host is proof that the voices of Jeopardy! fans are being heard. Now, loyalists have another name in mind for a guest-hosting spot. Referring to him as a “dark horse” candidate, a recent Reddit thread is full of support for Andy Richter.