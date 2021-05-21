‘Jeopardy!’ Honors Late Champion Brayden Smith in Moving Tribute
Jeopardy! took time to honor a champion who isn’t playing in the Tournament of Champions. Brayden Smith, who won five straight Jeopardy! matches, was to participate in this year’s Tournament of Champions. But the 24-year-old tragically passed away earlier this year following a surgical procedure. Smith was dubbed “Billy Buzzsaw” by late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek for his competitiveness when competing on the show last year.outsider.com