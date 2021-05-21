newsbreak-logo
Get a New Glimpse of Archie Playing With Prince Harry — Plus His Sweet Connection With Grandma Diana

By Jess Catcher
Woman's World
Woman's World
 3 days ago
Prince Harry is opening up about his struggles with mental health once again in a documentary series released today. Although the candid conversations he has with Oprah Winfrey throughout the episodes can be heavy, there is one bright spot that shines through: The love he has for his family with Meghan Markle, little Archie, and the new baby girl on the way. In fact, Harry gave us all an adorable new glimpse of his son — and we even get to hear Archie’s precious voice!

