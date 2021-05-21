newsbreak-logo
Spearfish, SD

Erma M. Greenlee, 93

Black Hills Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErma M. Greenlee of Spearfish, passed away on May 19, 2021, as the lilacs began to bloom, she was 93. Erma was born Aug. 26, 1927, in Indianola, Neb., to Gus and Lydia Unger. She was one of six children and grew up modestly on a farm near McCook, Neb. She graduated from McCook High School in 1945, and married Ralph Greenlee in 1950. They lived in North Platte, Neb., and had two boys, Michael and Bruce. In 1966, they ventured to the Black Hills and settled in Hot Springs. In 1969, she had her third child, Kimberly. A working mother, she was employed at Wind Cave and eventually took a job at the VA from which she retired in 1988. She and Ralph moved to Spearfish in 2004, to get closer to family. Erma loved the Black Hills and spent countless weekends camping and enjoying nature with her family. She took pleasure in simple things and never tired of watching the birds, planting her flowers, or laughing with her family and friends. Erma was a talented seamstress and very artistic. She was dedicated to her family and would never let anyone leave the table hungry. She was kind and gracious to everyone she met and thankful even in her last days to those who cared for her. Erma’s positivity, kind nature, and ever-present smile will live on in those who knew and loved her and will not be forgotten.

