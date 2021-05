Anheuser-Busch is bringing back their limited-edition beer cans that feature a corn motif, as well as starting a new campaign that will bring funds to Kansas farmers in need. A portion of sales from the corn-logoed beer will go toward non-profit Farm Rescue, which brings in volunteer farmers from across the country to help farmers and ranchers who are ill, temporarily disabled or have suffered a tragic loss. The volunteers bale, cut, plant or feed - dependent on what needs to be done.