Registration 4 Lake Francis Triathlon Open NOW!

VISION Transylvania is registering golfers for its 2021 Golf Tournament, which will be held on Friday, June 18, at Connestee Falls Golf Course. The registration fee for golfers is $85 and includes 18 holes of golf, a boxed lunch, prizes for the top two foursomes, and for the golfers with the longest drive and who end up closest to the pin. Egolf of Brevard is also offering a 2021 Jeep Renegade for a hole-in-one on a specific hole. The tournament kicks off at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start.