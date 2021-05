Lillian C. Tammi, 86 of Yankton, and formerly of Deadwood, passed away on May 17, 2021, at Avera Sister James in Yankton. She was born on Feb. 5, 1935, in the Black Hills area to Sven and Lillie (Aho) Tammi. Lillian lived on a small ranch with her family until she was 11 years old, when she moved to South Dakota Developmental Center in Redfield, S.D. She had one sister, Irene and four brothers, Clarence, Howard, Leo, and Melvin.