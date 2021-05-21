City develops interactive map of street construction projects in Galesburg
GALESBURG — The City of Galesburg has developed an interactive map, which provides easily accessible information to the public on this year's street construction projects. The map displays all street construction projects planned by the City, which can be clicked on to display further information about each project, including the timeframe for the project, cost, funding sources, and the City staff member citizens can contact for more information or questions regarding the project.www.galesburg.com