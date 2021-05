Lil Nas X let it all hang out during his debut on Saturday Night Live on May 22. The "Old Town Road" artist was the musical guest on the long-running sketch comedy show, where he performed his two latest singles "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Sun Goes Down." During his sexually-charged rendition of "Montero," which included several male dancers and X himself performing on a pole, the Atlanta rhymer's pants split mid-performance. Right before the awkward moment, X is gyrating on the pole. He spins around and grabs his crotch with a very surprised look on his face. He continues to perform, holding himself for the duration of the set.