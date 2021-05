TONTOTON enables waste pickers to earn more money from the waste collection by paying them for non-recyclable plastic, that was not collected in the process. Waste pickers all over the world make a living by collecting recyclable plastics and selling them. Because of this, we need to make sure our projects that are intended to protect the environment don’t inadvertently take income from waste pickers who desperately need it. In order to better understand how we can support waste pickers while still lessening our plastic footprint, here’s a brief look at the social impact of collecting plastic and what we can do to support waste pickers.