Recently, Netflix began talking about doing another season of Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s Master Of None, which we’ve known was a possibility for a few years even though Ansari has largely ducked out of the public eye after a report about sexual misconduct allegations was published in 2018 (other than when he used a stand-up set as an opportunity to make a pretty public apology). It would’ve been fair to wonder how Netflix would handle doing another season of the show, especially one that is so focused on a character who is a whole lot like Ansari and had tackled a sexual misconduct storyline in the past, but the how should’ve been obvious in retrospect: just cut Ansari’s character out of it and refocus the show on Lena Waithe’s character.