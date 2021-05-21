newsbreak-logo
Canadian soldier allegedly fed cannabis cakes to gunners in live fire exercise

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Canadian soldier is facing court martial after alleging serving cannabis-laced cupcakes to unwitting members of her artillery unit during a live fire exercise. Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell faces 18 charges for her baking, including administering a noxious substance and behaving in a disgraceful manner. Cogswell, who has served in the...

