Randy Orton and Riddle are now a tag team. For weeks, there have been less-than-subtle teases of the newly-formed RKBro. The formula behind this tag team – that being the goofy, happy-go-lucky superstar in a duo with the more serious “straight man” – guarantees its success. Whether it be compared to the Hollywood example of Martin & Lewis, the archetype of the formula in the 1950s, or the pro-wrestling example of Team Hell No (Daniel Bryan and Kane), RKBro looks set for big things on Monday Night RAW.