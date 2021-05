The former Gate City High School star announced via social media on Monday that he will remain in the NBA Draft and will not be returning to Texas Tech University. “I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love. I also would like to thank my family and the entire Texas Tech coaching staff for believing in me and pushing me to new heights,” McClung’s statement said. “Red Raider Nation Thank you for the best year of my life, I am lucky to call myself a Red Raider. With that being said, I have decided to chase my dreams and stay in the NBA Draft!”