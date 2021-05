WrestleMania Backlash is upon us! As is typically the case post-WrestleMania, there is less buzz for the event. WrestleMania is the yearly phenomenon which everybody tunes in to see and this often leads to a post-Mania hangover, not just in show booking quality but with the fans too. There are some good matches in-store, however, so here’s hoping WrestleMania Backlash will provide us with that beneficial dose of aspirin to cure the hangover. As is routine for these events, we shall be taking a look at some of the betting odds on offer (per SkyBet) for each billed match. Let’s dive in!