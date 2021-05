There was a time when you could be an American and be a Democrat. That correlation has been under assault for at least 11 decades. To be an American has commonly meant that you believe the individual should be free from the constraints of a tyrannical superior power, commonly referred to as government. The American Revolution was as a result of a group of people believing firmly in this concept that each individual is the sovereign of themselves and that the people are sovereign over the nation. The government was to only act as a servant to the sovereign people.