The world's first celebrity chef, Marie-Antoine Carême, sadly passed away in 1833. His parting peice of advice to young chefs was "young people who love your art; have courage, perseverance...always hope...don't count on anyone, be sure of yourself, of your talent and your probity and all will be well" (via Webster Prime). However, as he died at the age of 49, it is quite clear that all did not go well for Carême.