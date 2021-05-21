newsbreak-logo
5-time Oympic medalist Missy Franklin embracing new identy outside the pool

Cover picture for the articleFive-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin is ready to watch the Tokyo 2021 games while fulfilling another dream. Missy Franklin will be watching the Tokyo 2021 Olympics with the rest of the world. This was not the original plan for the now 26-year-old who was forced to retire at the age of 23 with mangled shoulders. Franklin had no more left to give to the sport that had given her so much.

