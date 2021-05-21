NIH Releases Notice of Special Interest in Computational Approaches to Drug-Disease Research

The role of medicine and science in finding cures for human diseases has taken on a new level of appreciation and understanding over the past year. In the midst of tremendous suffering and loss, we have witnessed unprecedented advances in science and innovation in the authorization of not one but three vaccines for COVID-19 in less than a year. What’s more, two are new types of vaccines — mRNA — which bring with them newfound hope and promise in the treatment of cancer and other devastating diseases. This scientific evolution is the result of decades of research, and it underscores the need for science to adopt new approaches, beyond the traditional methods, for all kinds of diseases.