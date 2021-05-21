NIH Releases Notice of Special Interest in Computational Approaches to Drug-Disease Research

newsbreak-logo
May 21, 2021 — The National Institutes of Health (NIH) released a Notice of Special Interest with the purpose of informing potential applicants to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) of NIDA's interest in grant applications that will develop or utilize advanced computational approaches to describe complex drug-disease relationships in ways that will rapidly advance the development of new treatments, allow for targeted funding of substance use disorder (SUD) drug discovery and improve health care. NIDA has a particular interest in applications that include approaches in one or more of the following categories: 1) artificial intelligence, including machine learning and deep learning, 2) supercomputing/parallel computing, and/or 3) quantum computing.

