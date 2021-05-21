newsbreak-logo
Milwaukee, WI

Downtown Dining Week: Menus available for preview

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Milwaukee’s favorite feast returns! Menus for Downtown Dining Week, returning June 3 – 13, are now available for preview at www.downtowndiningmke.com. The event features specially priced meals at $13 for lunch, $25 or $35 for dinner, and a new family meal option at 24 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros, and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Curbside, carryout, and limited indoor and outdoor seating options will be available for diners to patronize safely and at their own comfort level.

