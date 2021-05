CLIFTON PARK, NY - Shenendehowa seniors Jen Halliday and Rose Talty have plans to play college volleyball in the future. That is, if everything stays the course. “It definitely wasn’t easy. It was difficult seeing the campuses and trying to find a place that I’d feel ready to move into," Halliday said, who is going to Castleton University in Vermont. "Because of COVID, we couldn’t see everything, so the process definitely had it’s challenges.”