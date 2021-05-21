newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

George Floyd’s memory honored with scholarship at historically Black college in NC

By Simone Jasper
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

A scholarship bearing the name of George Floyd will help educate students at a historically Black university in North Carolina. Bridgett Floyd, sister of the man who died last year in Minneapolis police custody, presented a $25,000 check to Fayetteville State University on Friday morning. The HBCU has an enrollment of more than 6,000, and its campus is roughly 10 miles southeast of the Fort Bragg military base.

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Fort Bragg, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Hbcu#Black University#The News Observer#Mcclatchy News#Houston#Memory#Students#Enrollment#Sister#Officer#Man#Racial Injustices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Related
Columbia, SCfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Gamecocks add Home-and-Home football series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar Heels...
Lee County, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Teacher makes music covers to help students remember lessons

SANFORD, N.C. — On her 45-minute commute to and from her home in Fayetteville to teach health and physical education at Lee County High School, Amy Todd turns on the radio. When music plays on FOXY 99, one of Fayetteville’s hip hop and R&B stations, she pays close attention to the lyrics. Every once in a while, she’ll scoff at their absurdity.
Fayetteville, NCWBTV

NC judge accused of nearly hitting protester with SUV

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A woman has formally accused a North Carolina appeals court judge of nearly striking Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Fayetteville last month with an SUV. The Fayetteville Observer reported Friday that a criminal court summons orders Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson to appear in...
Raleigh, NCRegister Citizen

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
Fayetteville Times

No experience necessary — Fayetteville companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Sales Representative - Leads, Leads, Leads 2. Entry Level Management - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 3. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Management Trainee Sales Representative 6. Entry Level Sales/Management - Healthcare Recruiter 7. Strategic Retail Solutions is Hiring Reset Merchandisers! $15 Per Hour!!! Fayetteville, NC
Sanford, NCchathamjournal.com

Central Carolina Community College honors their top athletes

Sanford, NC – Central Carolina Community College has announced its athletic award recipients for the 2020-2021 school year. Men’s Basketball – JT Conwell – Sanford, N.C. (Cougar of the Year), Montell Moore – Fayetteville, N.C. (MVP), Camaron Womble – Raleigh, N.C. (Sophomore of the Year), Derek Gardner – Hampstead, N.C. (Freshman of the Year), Josh Bell – Maxton, N.C. (Coach’s Award). Derek Gardner and Montell Moore also received National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region Honorable Mention honors.
Fayetteville, NCmethodist.edu

Q’s in the Quad with Trey Samuelian

Hometown: Fayetteville, N.C. Activities: Head Resident Assistant, Marching Band, Writing Center, Tour Guide. What is your favorite part of MU’s campus and why?. My favorite part of MU’s campus is the nature trail down past the baseball field. The trail runs along the Cape Fear River, so the scenery is amazing. It is also quiet, which makes it a good place to go take a walk and decompress.
Fayetteville, NCwild941.com

Stream J. Cole’s “Off-Season” Here

J. Cole - 9 5 . s o u t h (Official Audio) J. Cole - The Off-Season is available now: https://JCole.lnk.to/OffSeasonConnect with J. Cole: https://www.instagram.com/realcoleworldhttps://twitter.com/jc... J. Cole headlines the main stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England. Rapper...
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
Fayetteville Times

A job on your schedule? These Fayetteville positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Fayetteville-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Territory Sales Representative; 2. Sales Representative - Part-Time - $1000 per week; 3. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. Retail Merchandiser; 5. Sales Representative - Full & Part Time Openings, Set Your Own Hours; 6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 7. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - Full Training & Private Mentorship Provided; 8. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 9. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 10. Part Time Retail Merchandiser (No Nights or Weekends);