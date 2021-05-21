newsbreak-logo
Roll up, roll up! House & Garden launches online interior design courses

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, we are launching our own series of online design masterclasses – ‘How To with House & Garden’. Led by talented tastemakers from the interiors industry, the courses will tackle the design of particular rooms through bite-sized modules, which you can dip in and out of. Just as useful for a first-time buyer as it is for those with an established home, ‘How To’ will teach you how to become your own decorator.

