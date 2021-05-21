Sebastian Mackensen will succeed Bernhard Kuhnt as CEO for BMW of North America
After a four year tenure, current BMW of North America CEO Bernhard Kuhnt is heading back home to Germany as the head of the home market. His successor is Sebastian Mackensen, a veteran executive who held several roles at BMW Group. In his new position, Mackensen will manage all sales, marketing and distribution activities for the BMW Group from Canada to Argentina, in addition to serving as president & CEO for BMW of North America. He reports directly to Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Customer, Brands, Sales.www.bmwblog.com