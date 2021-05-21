newsbreak-logo
Sebastian Mackensen will succeed Bernhard Kuhnt as CEO for BMW of North America

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a four year tenure, current BMW of North America CEO Bernhard Kuhnt is heading back home to Germany as the head of the home market. His successor is Sebastian Mackensen, a veteran executive who held several roles at BMW Group. In his new position, Mackensen will manage all sales, marketing and distribution activities for the BMW Group from Canada to Argentina, in addition to serving as president & CEO for BMW of North America. He reports directly to Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Customer, Brands, Sales.

