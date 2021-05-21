Pivotal results from clinical trial for the chronic condition atopic dermatitis

Dr. Patricia Delzell of Advanced Musculoskeletal Medicine Consultants (AMMC) provides insights on major conditions that cause chronic pain. Millions of people in America alone suffer from chronic pain. They consult several physicians and specialists and even undergo an MRI only to find that everything appears normal in most of the cases. Those recovering from surgeries or injuries also can experience pain much later in their life. People who experience chronic pain try to deal with it and are not aware that it is a condition. First of all, it is important to understand what chronic pain is. Anyone experiencing pain that does not go away with medications or treatments or exercising is called chronic pain.