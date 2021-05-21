Billie Eilish Announces Happier Than Ever World Tour

The singer, who Zoomed from her parents’ backyard, shared with Seacrest that she’s come a long way from being “insecure” about and hating “every aspect of fame.”. “I was really, honestly, just didn’t like it,” Billie reflected. “I didn’t want it. It’s really weird to be in the mindset and place I am now because I just used to not be in this place. … I hated every aspect of fame. … I wanted a normal life. … All I did was complain and … it just got to place where I’m happy now and I feel confident in it and it’s dope. It’s so nice to just feel differently. What a blessing is change.”