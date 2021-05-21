newsbreak-logo
Billie Eilish Announces Happier Than Ever World Tour

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish has revealed the dates for her Happier Than Ever World Tour, kicking off in 2022. The singer made the announcement via a video showing her sitting alone in an auditorium. The end of the clip points to Eilish’s website, where fans can view all 50 dates for her tour, with the first leg taking place from February to April 2022 in North America and the second leg in June and July in Europe. Prior to her album tour, Eilish will also be performing at a handful of festivals, including Governors Ball and Firefly this September, and Austin City Limits in October.

