With COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths dropping around the country, many people want to know if wearing a mask is still necessary. According to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in many cases it is. During the United States Senate Committee Hearing entitled An Update from Federal Officials on Efforts to Combat COVID-19 on Tuesday, she talked about when it is okay to take off your mask.