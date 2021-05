After last night’s win against the Pelicans, LeBron James spoke to the media about their matchup in the play-in tournament against the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers were hoping to get to the 6th spot, but unfortunately, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Blazers, which means the Blazers avoided the play-in tournament. So, LeBron will again face off against Steph Curry, but this time it will not be in the NBA finals as we got used to seeing them there, but fighting to make the playoffs and hopefully keep their championship dreams alive.