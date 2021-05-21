New Thor: Love & Thunder Set Photos Reveal New Asgard

newsbreak-logo
As Thor: Love & Thunder continues filming, Marvel fans are getting some nice looks at what the film will offer, via the usual set photo and video leaks. Today brings a look at the familiar location of New Asgard, which was formerly the town of Tønsberg, Norway, where the Tesseract was hidden away for centuries. After Asgard was destroyed by Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok and Thanos decimated the surviving Asgardians (and the universe) in Avengers Infinity War, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) moved his people to Tønsberg and established New Asgard there. It only makes sense that Thor: Love & Thunder brings us back to that locale, to tell this new story.

