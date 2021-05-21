newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 09:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-23 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties as they can be deadly in such conditions when waves break over them. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...South and southwest facing beaches of the Ventura County Coast, the Los Angeles County Coast, and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. There will be dangerous rip currents that can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalina#Beaches#Lifeguard#Downtown Los Angeles#Santa Barbara County#South Los Angeles#Beach Hazards Statement#Santa Barbara Islands#Dangerous Surf Conditions#Waves#Dangerous Rip Currents#Elevated Surf#Rock Jetties#Target Area#Severity#Wash People#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MinoritiesBBC

Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist shot in London

Prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson is critically ill after being shot in the head, her party says. The Taking the Initiative Party said she was being treated in intensive care after being "brutally attacked" in the early hours of Sunday. The 27-year-old has life-threatening injuries following the shooting...
AccidentsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing 14

A cable car taking visitors to a mountaintop view of some of northern Italy’s most picturesque lakes plummeted to the ground Sunday and then tumbled down the slope, killing 14 people. A young child, among the injured, was hospitalized in serious condition with broken bones, authorities said. Stresa Mayor Marcella...
Lansing, MIDetroit News

Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her at bar violating her own order

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an apology Sunday after a photo emerged showing her at a restaurant with 12 other people gathered around tables pushed together in violation of her health department's current epidemic order. The May 15 order from the state Department of Health and Human Services...