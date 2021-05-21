newsbreak-logo
Miami, FL

Best Date Spots in Coconut Grove

Jordan Hinsch
Jordan Hinsch
 2 days ago

Best Date Spots in Coconut Grove

Coconut Grove is a lush and cozy town for a date! Walk by the water and end up at any of these top-notch venues for dinner or drinks.

Best Date Spots in Coconut Grove

Happy Wine in the Grove

Neighborhood: Coconut Grove

Address: 2833 Bird Avenue, Miami, FL 33133

$$$

What's unique? If your date likes wine, this is your spot. It won't disappoint.

What's great? The wine selection.

What's not great? No comment!

Tip: They were first a wine store, so be sure to do some shopping before you leave.

Glass & Vine

Neighborhood: Coconut Grove

Address: 2820 McFarlane Road, Miami, FL 33133

$$$

What's unique? The outdoor patio feels like a forest. At night it's lit up beautifully!

What's great? The atmosphere and brunch vibes. One of the best date spots in Miami.

What's not great? The west side of the restaurant is relatively close to a homeless hangout! They're nice though.

Tip: Make a reservation!

The Taurus

Neighborhood: Coconut Grove

Address: 3540 Main Highway, Miami, FL 33133

$$

What's unique? A whiskey bar with karaoke and outdoor seating? YES.

What's great? A very large selection of bourbon and whiskey!

What's not great? Nothing.

Tip: Get an Old Fashioned

Sandbar Grill

Neighborhood: Coconut Grove

Address: 3064 Grand Avenue, Miami, FL 33133

$

What's unique? A dive bar experience with TVs and a few bar games.

What's great? The party environment.

What's not great? The "cleanliness" and beer selection

Tip: Go here with a group of friends at the end of the night. It's not the right place to begin.

LoKal

Neighborhood: Coconut Grove

Address: 3190 Commodore Plaza, Miami, FL 33133

$$

What's unique? Some of the best burgers and beer in Miami.

What's great? The beer selection is solid.

What's not great? Not much. It's clean for a dive bar.

Tip: Try their "Not Lokal" beer menu, it's very unique.

Monty's Raw Bar

Neighborhood: Coconut Grove

Address: 2550 S Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133

$$

What's unique? Seafood and cocktails on the water with a date!

What's great? The night time views and the outdoor bar.

What's not great? The vibe can be excessive sometimes.

Tip: It's a very big space, so you shouldn't need reservations, but it can't hurt to make one.

Flanigan's Seafood Bar & Grill

Neighborhood: Coconut Grove

Address: 2721 Bird Avenue, Miami, FL 33133

$$

What's unique? An Irish Bar... in Miami? Yea that's unique.

What's great? The food and drink specials.

What's not great? Not much.

Tip: It's crowded but it's a fun place to bring a date.

