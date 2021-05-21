newsbreak-logo
WATCH: Biden bestows Medal of Honor on Korean War veteran

Posted by 
PBS NewsHour
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

President Joe Biden awarded his first Medal of Honor on Friday to a 94-year-old retired Army colonel for bravery under enemy fire more than a half-century ago in the Korean War. Watch the ceremony in the video player above. It took a policy change for retired Col. Ralph Puckett Jr....

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

