WATCH: Biden bestows Medal of Honor on Korean War veteran

Biden, South Korea's Moon 'deeply concerned' about NKorea. President Joe Biden says he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in remain “deeply concerned” about the situation with North Korea. Biden says he will deploy a new special envoy to the region to help refocus efforts on pressing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons program. Moon is welcoming “America’s return” to the world stage, while Biden is praising the “long history of shared sacrifice" by the two allies. Biden says the U.S. has agreed to vaccinate 550,000 South Korean servicemembers who serve alongside U.S. forces on the peninsula. Biden is also noting South Korea’s growing influence on American culture, saying, “K-pop fans are universal.”