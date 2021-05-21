newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, NC

George Floyd’s memory honored with scholarship at historically Black college in NC

By ORDER REPRINT
myrtlebeachonline.com
 3 days ago

A scholarship bearing the name of George Floyd will help educate students at a historically Black university in North Carolina. Bridgett Floyd, sister of the man who died last year in Minneapolis police custody, presented a $25,000 check to Fayetteville State University on Friday morning. The HBCU has an enrollment of more than 6,000, and its campus is roughly 10 miles southeast of the Fort Bragg military base.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Education
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Fort Bragg, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Hbcu#Black University#The News Observer#Mcclatchy News#Houston#Memory#Students#Enrollment#Sister#Officer#Man#Racial Injustices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Related
Columbia, SCfbschedules.com

South Carolina, North Carolina schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the North Carolina Tar Heels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of North Carolina was obtained from the University of South Carolina via a state Freedom of Information Act request.
Politicsgreyareanews.com

North Carolina Governor Reappoints Jaki Shelton Green as State’s Poet Laureate

On May 17, 2021, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he would reappoint poet, teacher, and community advocate Jaki Shelton Green as North Carolina’s poet laureate. “Jaki Shelton Green has a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life through the literary arts,” Governor Cooper said....
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Columbia, SCWLTX.com

Gamecocks add Home-and-Home football series with North Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two flagship universities of the Carolinas - South Carolina and North Carolina - will renew their rivalry on the gridiron later this decade, as the two schools have inked a home-and-home series to open the 2028 and 2029 seasons, it was announced today. The Tar Heels...
AnimalsBeaumont Enterprise

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Lee County, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Teacher makes music covers to help students remember lessons

SANFORD, N.C. — On her 45-minute commute to and from her home in Fayetteville to teach health and physical education at Lee County High School, Amy Todd turns on the radio. When music plays on FOXY 99, one of Fayetteville’s hip hop and R&B stations, she pays close attention to the lyrics. Every once in a while, she’ll scoff at their absurdity.
Fayetteville, NCWBTV

NC judge accused of nearly hitting protester with SUV

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A woman has formally accused a North Carolina appeals court judge of nearly striking Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Fayetteville last month with an SUV. The Fayetteville Observer reported Friday that a criminal court summons orders Court of Appeals Judge John Tyson to appear in...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Sanford, NCchathamjournal.com

Central Carolina Community College honors their top athletes

Sanford, NC – Central Carolina Community College has announced its athletic award recipients for the 2020-2021 school year. Men’s Basketball – JT Conwell – Sanford, N.C. (Cougar of the Year), Montell Moore – Fayetteville, N.C. (MVP), Camaron Womble – Raleigh, N.C. (Sophomore of the Year), Derek Gardner – Hampstead, N.C. (Freshman of the Year), Josh Bell – Maxton, N.C. (Coach’s Award). Derek Gardner and Montell Moore also received National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region Honorable Mention honors.
Fayetteville, NCPosted by
Fayetteville Times

No experience necessary — Fayetteville companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Sales Representative - Leads, Leads, Leads 2. Entry Level Management - Customer Service - Hiring This Week 3. Entry Level Benefits Representative - Customer Service - Hiring Today 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Management Trainee Sales Representative 6. Entry Level Sales/Management - Healthcare Recruiter 7. Strategic Retail Solutions is Hiring Reset Merchandisers! $15 Per Hour!!! Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Fayetteville Police Foundation creates 'Field of Blue' to honor officers in Police Week

A field of more than 200 flags off McPherson Church Road was set up to honor Fayetteville's police officers for National Police Week. The "Field of Blue" is an idea that the Fayetteville Police Foundation came up with to honor officers and civilians, Cindy McCormic, the group's executive director, said. Each flag represents an officer or non-sworn employee within the Fayetteville Police Department sponsored by a parent, spouse, community member or friends.
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Fayetteville area faces gas outages. Here's what we know.

At least 93 gas stations around Fayetteville are experiencing fuel shortages, according to an online crowdsourcing application. GasBuddy.com, a site that tracks fuel the latest fuel prices across the country, showed only seven stations with regular gas as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. About 65% of North Carolina is reporting outages,...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

DMV resumes Saturday operating hours at 16 offices

Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina DMV is bringing back Saturday operating hours at 16 of its offices across the state, including two in the Triangle. Starting May 15, walk-in customers will be accepted at 16 locations from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Eight of the offices will focus...