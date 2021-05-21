Last Chance To Watch 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Video Before It Becomes An NFT

Charlie and Harry Davies-Carr were just babies—one and three years old—when they became unintentional internet superstars. The “Charlie Bit My Finger” video, filmed and posted on YouTube by their dad Howard back in 2007, became an instant classic of internet culture. Matthew Liu, a product manager at YouTube at the time, remembers the company’s fascination with the early viral hit. “This video, in particular, really captivated the entire world’s imagination,” Liu says over Google Meet from Taipei, where he is now living and working. “It was really, really amazing to see that internally. It’s literally the definition of a viral video.” An entire genre of entertainment—the organic viral video—blossomed in its wake, the subjects becoming meme stars. Fourteen years later, it’s still one of YouTube’s most popular videos, with over 880 million views.