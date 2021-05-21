newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Last Chance To Watch 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Video Before It Becomes An NFT

By Megan Manning
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourteen years ago the “Charlie Bit My Finger” YouTube video was a global sensation that’s something that many will remember for the rest of their lives. On Friday, the owners announced that it’s being removed from the site and being sold as an NFT. Harry and Charlie Davies-Carr are now...

www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Davies
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlie Bit My Finger#Clip#Digital Video#Nft#Line#Bidding#Internet History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videostecheblog.com

Charlie Bit My Finger Viral Video from YouTube Set to be Auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

The famous 56-second-long “Charlie Bit my Finger” viral video that was first uploaded to YouTube back in May 2007 will be removed forever in just a couple of days and be auctioned off. It featured Harry Davies-Carr (who was aged three) and Charlie Davies-Carr (aged one), two brothers from the United Kingdom. The video will be sold as an NFT, which basically means that the original version of the video is going to be sold as if it were an original art piece. Read more for a video showing the brothers now and additional information.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

Longtime 'Saw' Fans Are Itching to Know How and Where They Can Watch 'Spiral'

Throughout 2020 and even the start of 2021, movies that would have once been released in theaters began to find new homes on various streaming platforms. Dedicated fans of the Saw franchise, who are anticipating the release of Spiral, which is marketed as being "from the book of Saw," have been wondering where and when the movie would be available to watch ever since the trailer dropped.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
TIME

"Charlie Bit My Finger" Is About to Leave YouTube Forever. Here's Why

Charlie and Harry Davies-Carr were just babies—one and three years old—when they became unintentional internet superstars. The “Charlie Bit My Finger” video, filmed and posted on YouTube by their dad Howard back in 2007, became an instant classic of internet culture. Matthew Liu, a product manager at YouTube at the time, remembers the company’s fascination with the early viral hit. “This video, in particular, really captivated the entire world’s imagination,” Liu says over Google Meet from Taipei, where he is now living and working. “It was really, really amazing to see that internally. It’s literally the definition of a viral video.” An entire genre of entertainment—the organic viral video—blossomed in its wake, the subjects becoming meme stars. Fourteen years later, it’s still one of YouTube’s most popular videos, with over 880 million views.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Newsweek

Woman With Camera Falls Trying to Get the Perfect Engagement Shot in Hilarious Video

One woman's failed attempt to catch her sister's engagement on camera has Twitter hysterical. On Tuesday, a user by the name of Fred Schultz posted a 55-second video clip captioned, "Getting the perfect engagement photo isn't easy...wait for it. "The footage, which was shared by Lucille Scheepers on Facebook earlier, begins as three people—a blonde woman in a patterned dress, a bearded man in a gray T-shirt and taupe cargo shorts, and a ponytailed woman in a blue T-shirt and purple shorts—file onto a rock-strewn beach and take off their shoes to walk barefoot.
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

The David After Dentist meme is now an NFT — and yes, this is real life

David DeVore was seven years old in 2008 when a trip to the dentist left him feeling “funny” afterward. His dad, David Sr., recorded his son’s post-anesthesia musings (“Is this real life?” “You have four eyes” “I feel funny”), and when he uploaded it to YouTube a few months later — intending to share it with friends and family — the video went viral within a few days.
Petsdexerto.com

YouTuber angry after ‘big snail’ video demonetized for “nudity”

Popular wildlife YouTuber Emzotic hit out at the platform after a video of hers about a snail was bizarrely demonetized and flagged by YouTube’s review system. Over the years, YouTube has expanded to encapsulate a whole range of creators from music to comedic skits, video games, and much more. Anything...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Is 90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Mordovtseva Totally Fake? An Unexpected Video May Be The Proof Fans Needed

The 90 Day Fiancé fandom has been all over the recent headlines concerning Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva, trying to figure out how things went so wrong for the popular couple. Their situation has led some to suspect their entire relationship was a false front since it began, and while that may sound extreme, such suspicions start to sound a little more concrete after video proof surfaced that Natalie was a television actress back in her home country of Ukraine.