Camdenton Grads Receive Local Scholarships

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their tassels recently turned, Camdenton High School graduating seniors walk with diplomas in hand toward their futures. Some will also embark on additional schooling with support from the Camdenton Education Foundation. “I’m always so impressed with our graduates, their performance, essays and activities,” said Ron Hendricks, past Camdenton superintendent...

