Often known as the jewel in the Formula 1 crown, the Monaco Grand Prix is a special round of the calendar that a lot of us adore for obvious reasons. It is a weekend steeped in history, glamour, celebrities and skill as the drivers negotiate around the narrow nineteen corner circuit, situated in the heart of the principality itself. Not known as the most exciting of races due to the tight confines of the circuit almost all but eliminating overtaking opportunities, but yet it is still one of the highlights of every season.